FLUX Jammu 10 Miles Run on Dec 6

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Jammu will host FLUX Jammu 10 Miles 2026 on December 6 along the Jammu-Akhnoor Road, with the event aimed at promoting fitness, community participation and awareness for a clean and drug-free Jammu.

The run will commence at 6 am and feature three categories, including 3 Miles (4.8 km) Run for Fun, 5 Miles (8 km) timed race and 10 Miles (16 km) timed race. Runners and fitness enthusiasts from different age groups are expected to participate in the event.

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Participants will receive finisher medals, event T-shirts, hydration support, post-race refreshments and medical assistance. Timing chips will be provided to participants in the timed categories. Trophies and gift hampers will be awarded to age-category winners, while cash prizes will be presented in the Open Category.

Under the theme 'Run for a Clean & Drug-Free Jammu', the event seeks to encourage citizens to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle while bringing together the city's running community. Registration for the event is open online.