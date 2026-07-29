GURUGRAM, India — Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2026, FlowerAura has unveiled India's Rakhi Ki Dukaan, its flagship festive campaign inspired by the nostalgia of traditional neighbourhood Rakhi shops. Now available across more than 35+ countries, the initiative brings the familiar joy of festive Rakhi shopping to families celebrating across borders.

For many, Raksha Bandhan is remembered through simple traditions: visiting local markets, browsing colourful stalls, and picking the perfect Rakhi for a sibling. With India's Rakhi Ki Dukaan, FlowerAura recreates that experience digitally, helping customers relive those cherished moments wherever they are.

The collection features more than 10000+ Rakhi designs, including devotional threads, intricate Meenakari styles, contemporary designer Rakhis, gold-toned threads, and silver keepsakes. Customers can also choose from thoughtfully curated gift hampers featuring traditional Indian sweets, premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, and personalised gifts to make every celebration more special.

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To support international Rakhi delivery, FlowerAura has introduced early booking options and enhanced order tracking, giving customers greater visibility and confidence when sending festive gifts abroad. Customers can send rakhi to USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and several other countries, with next-day delivery also available for selected destinations to support last-minute gifting.

Commenting on the launch, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura, said:

"Raksha Bandhan is deeply rooted in memory, from the vibrant colours of local markets to the excitement of choosing the perfect Rakhi and celebrating with family. With India's Rakhi Ki Dukaan, we wanted to recreate that familiar festive experience for people, no matter where life has taken them. By combining a wide selection of Rakhis with reliable international delivery, we're helping siblings stay connected and celebrate the festival together, wherever they are."

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is an online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, and hampers across 800+ cities in India and 35+ countries worldwide. Supported by an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, the brand serves over 20 million customers through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and leading e-commerce platforms, creating gifting experiences for every occasion.

Media Contact

Suman Patra

Head – Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91 96500 62220