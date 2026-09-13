Floral tribute paid to martyr Lt Thakur Dass Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Sept 12: Rich tribute was paid to the 1965 Indo-Pak war Amar Shaheed, Lt Thakur Dass Sharma by Akhnoor Sports Club on his 62nd Martyr’s day.

Sharma gave supreme sacrifice on 12th September, 1965 while defending borders of the country in a fierce battle with Pakistani army in Kalidhar sector.

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In this regard a function was organized in which tribute was paid by MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat by garlanding the statue of Thakur Das Sharma.

Naresh Sharma who was chief guest on the occasion also garlanded the bust of the martyr to pay tribute to the martyr.

Rajeev Sharma, ex-MLA, Akhnoor and Chairman, Akhnoor Sports Club paid heartfelt homage to the martyr by garlanding bust of the martyr.

Floral tribute was also laid by Veer Nari Sharda Bhau, former DDC and S K Sharma, Patron of the Club.

Among others, who were present during the function included Group Captain Sanjeev Gupta, members of Executive Body of Akhnoor Sports Club, family members of the martyr and prominent citizens.

Dr Romesh Kashyap, vice president of Akhnoor Sports Club thanked the guests for their participation in the tribute ceremony.

Dr Vidya Sagar Verma, General Secretary of the Club conducted the tribute ceremony.