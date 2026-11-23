Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Floral tribute were paid to General Bikram Singh on his 63rd death anniversary in a function held at Bikram Chowk, Jammu today.

In this connection, as per past practice, General Bikram Singh Yaadgar Committee, led by Charanjeet Singh Raina, president and Gajan Singh, general secretary of the Committee, organized a function at Bikram Chowk, near main Tawi Bridge to honour this great hero. The programme was held with great enthusiasm and national spirit. The people assembled on the occasion paid floral tribute at the statue of Gen Bikram Singh at the main City crossing.

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While addressing the gathering, Gajan Singh said General Bikram Singh was a renowned personality of Indian Army who died in an air crash on Nov 22, 1963 in Poonch Sector while on a secret mission of Indian Army and was accompanied by four other Generals namely Lt. General Daulat Singh, Air Vice Marshal EW Pinto, Maj General KND Nanavati and Brig SR Oberoi, with Flight Lieutenant SS Sodhi.

Kanchan Singh while speaking on the occasion, said that General Bikram Singh was a dedicated personality who used to visit the Army Canteens and Mess to check the quality of food and other items being served to the Army personnel, as he was of the opinion that if the soldiers are strong and healthy, the Nation will be strong and healthy. He said that General Bikram Singh rendered his services to the Nation till his death.

He said Gen Bikram Singh had managed to throw the important files relating to Army out of the plane at the time of Air-crash to prevent vital information of the Country from any damage. General Bikram Singh was people friendly personality who always remained in touch with the civilian society and people of all castes and creeds while performing his duties for the Nation,

Charanjeet Singh Raina, president of General Bikram Singh Yaadgar Committee thanked the guests, members and participants.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Parveen Sharma Chairman Citizens Co-operative Bank Jammu; Deepak Gupta, president Traders Federation Ware House Jammu; Paramjeet Singh Raina Ex-Corporator; Upender Singh, Darshan Singh, Sunil Gupta, Ashwani Bhalla, Kamaljeet Kour, Sartaj Singh and others.