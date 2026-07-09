Flooding in southern China has killed 39 people
BEIJING, July 9: Authorities in southern China said Thursday that 39 people have died in flooding from Tropical Storm Maysak. Most of the deaths were related to the breach of a dam in the city of Nanning in Guangxi region,...
BEIJING, July 9: Authorities in southern China said Thursday that 39 people have died in flooding from Tropical Storm Maysak.
Most of the deaths were related to the breach of a dam in the city of Nanning in Guangxi region, which claimed 26 lives, said Ding Wei, the city's vice Mayor, at a news briefing. (AP)
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