Flood threat looms in Bihar as rains in Nepal, state push rivers above danger mark

PATNA, Aug 29 : Flood fears increased in Bihar on Saturday as persistent rains in Nepal and the state pushed water levels above danger marks in several rivers, already swollen by flash floods in the neighbouring Himalayan nation earlier this week.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Gandak river has breached the danger mark in Gopalganj, with a barrage on the river in Valmikinagar releasing around 99,800 cusecs of water at 8 pm on Saturday.

Wednesday's flash flood in Nepal, triggered by an ice-rock landslide, has led administrations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to step up monitoring of their river systems downstream of the rivers of the Himalayan nation.

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"The water level of several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak and the Ganga, has been rising. Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has led to rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places," a senior official of the Water Resources Department said on Saturday.

The Kosi and Burhi Gandak have touched the danger level in Khagaria, Katihar and Kursela, while the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Hathidah and Gandhighat in Patna and Kahlgaon in Bhagalpur, according to a bulletin from the Water Resources Department.

People residing in low-lying areas have been moved to safety, said a senior official, adding that all departments concerned have been put on alert.

"District magistrates have been directed to monitor the situation personally. Flood Control Department officials and engineers are camping at certain vulnerable sites in Bhagalpur, Purnea, Katihar, West Champaran and other districts," the official said. (PTI)