Flood-Like Situation in Mendhar After Heavy Rain

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Continuous rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in Sagleed area of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district after rivers and streams swelled following heavy rain in the upper reaches. As a precaution, authorities suspended traffic on the Mendhar–Poonch road for nearly 40 minutes due to rising water levels near the Sakhi Maidan bridge. Vehicular movement resumed after the water receded, while the administration urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.