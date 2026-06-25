Flood-Hit Bridges On NH-44 Restored, Connectivity Between Punjab And J&K Reinstated: Nitin Gadkari

JAMMU, June 25: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the flood-damaged bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been restored, re-establishing a vital road link between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the bridges had sustained extensive damage during last year’s flash floods, severely disrupting traffic along the strategically important highway.

He said the restoration work was taken up on priority in view of the highway’s strategic and economic significance and was completed within the stipulated timeline.

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“The reopening of these bridges will ensure seamless connectivity and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers and freight,” the minister said.

Gadkari said the restored infrastructure would also provide a major boost to travel during the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra by improving connectivity along the route.

He added that the restoration would strengthen regional mobility, enhance logistical efficiency and support economic activity across the region.

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is the only all-weather road linking Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country and serves as a crucial lifeline for the movement of passengers, goods and essential supplies. (KNO)