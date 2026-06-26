Flood damaged bridges over Ravi River, Sehar Khad near Kalibari restored

Dr Jitendra, LG Sinha express gratitude to Gadkari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, restoration work on the flood damaged bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on NH-44 has been successfully completed, thus reinstating a vital transportation link between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

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Both bridges had sustained extensive damage during last year’s flash floods, significantly disrupting connectivity along this strategically important corridor.

Taking to social media, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highway, Nitin Gadkari, in a post on X, said: “In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed the restoration of the flood-damaged bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on NH-44, reinstating a vital transportation link between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.”

“Recognizing their critical importance, we undertook restoration works on priority and completed them within the stipulated timeline,” added the post.

The reopening of these bridges will ensure seamless connectivity, facilitate the smooth movement of passengers and freight, and provide substantial relief to devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, while strengthening regional mobility and economic activity.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Lt Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha have expressed gratitude to Nitin Gadkari for the restoration of these two vital bridges near Kalibari.

“On the eve of the holy Amarnath Yatra, thanks to Union Minister Sh @nitin_gadkari ji for the timely restoration of the Ravi River and Sehar Khad bridges near Kalibari, Kathua on NH-44, thus enhancing the ease of travel for commuters, traders, tourists and pilgrims,” posts Dr Jitendra Singh on X.

“This yet again reaffirms 12 years of continued focus of PM Sh @narendramodi and his government on strengthening infrastructure and development in #JammuAnd Kashmir,” further reads the post.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also expressing gratitude to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways for the restoration of two vital bridges, said that this will immensely benefit Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and ensure smooth movement of passengers and freight.

“Great news ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The two vital bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalabari on NH-44, which were damaged in last year's flash floods, have been successfully restored. Deeply thankful to Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for reinstating this crucial link. This will immensely benefit Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and ensure smooth movement of passengers and freight,” the LG said.