BENGALURU, Oct 6: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced The Big Billion Days 2026, returning for its 13th edition on October 9.

TBBD will bring together one of India's largest festive selections, record seller participation, AI-powered shopping experiences and Flipkart's most extensive supply chain network to date, spanning Ekart and Flipkart Minutes across more than 8,200 fulfilment and delivery facilities nationwide.

Early Access begins October 8 for Plus, BLACK and Flipkart credit card members.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Thirteen years ago, digital commerce in India was a novelty. Today, it is infrastructure. The Big Billion Days is perhaps the clearest annual proof of that shift: 500 million registered customers, 1.4 million sellers, a supply chain that this year reaches communities in Leh and Kargil for the first time, and nearly 75,000 people entering the formal workforce through Flipkart this festive season alone.

"What has changed, edition after edition, is who is now part of this story: sellers from craft clusters in smaller cities, first-time shoppers in Tier 3 and 4 markets accessing premium products that were not available to them before, workers for whom the festive season is the beginning of something larger. TBBD is not a Flipkart story. It is an India story. It is what India has built, with Flipkart as one part of it. The scale keeps growing because the aspiration keeps growing. We are serving that India."

TBBD 2026 will bring 150 million products from brands across every category, from everyday essentials to flagship electronics, premium fashion, beauty, large appliances and festive gifting. The 13th edition will feature the widest-ever new-launch lineup across mobiles, large appliances, and beauty and personal care, with 1,200-plus fashion trends at their lowest prices of the year.

TBBD 2026 will see the highest-ever number of participating sellers, with over 60 per cent more transacting sellers than last year and 2x new selection for customers. The introduction of zero per cent commission across all fashion price points has brought 75 per cent more sellers onto the platform ahead of this edition. More than 2.5 crore units of MSME, small seller, artisan and weaver products have been pre-positioned in Ekart fulfilment centres for faster festive fulfilment, giving local businesses direct access to 500 million registered customers across India.

Flipkart Minutes has grown 4x year-on-year and now operates across 150-plus cities and 9,000-plus PIN codes through nearly 1,200 microfulfilment centres. This festive season, Minutes will offer 77,000-plus products across 1,400-plus categories, from daily essentials and farm-fresh produce to premium electronics, fashion and last-minute gifting, accessible within the Flipkart app and as a standalone Android app. Tier 2-plus cities, including Patna, Jaipur, Guwahati, Siliguri and Salem, are emerging as key growth centres, reflecting the rapid expansion of quick commerce beyond metros.

Ekart has added 14 million cubic feet of warehousing space ahead of TBBD, a 50 per cent increase in storage capacity, with automation raising peak processing capacity by over 30 per cent. Flipkart has added over 900 new delivery hubs and 750-plus new PIN codes, including Leh, Kargil and communities across the Northeast, unlocking same-day and next-day delivery across more of India than ever before.

More than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities have been created for the festive season, of which nearly 75,000 are for first-time workforce entrants. Women now represent over 20 per cent of Flipkart's supply chain workforce.

Every Wishmaster is covered under term life insurance, personal accident cover and mediclaim benefits, with a Doctor on Call service available to Wishmasters and their families at any time.

TBBD 2026 is powered by an AI-native commerce platform built to serve every kind of shopper with trust and safety. Customers can discover and shop through text, voice or images, with a conversational AI assistant guiding them from a broad need to the right product.

A personalised AI-curated feed surfaces relevant products and offers for each customer. The AI-powered Creator Studio enables sellers and creators to turn catalogues into rich content at scale. Delivery Intelligence, driven by AI-powered geocoding and last-mile orchestration, improves speed and accuracy across the network. (PTI)