Flipkart Group FY26 revenue rises 18 pc,  operating loss narrows by Rs 1,600 cr

BENGALURU, Oct 15: Flipkart Group's revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the year ended March 2026, and adjusted operating losses narrowed by about Rs 1,600 crore, reflecting improved margins and lower overheads, according to consolidated financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The group's consolidated net loss declined to Rs 8,468 crore in FY26 from a restated Rs 8,646 crore a year earlier, an improvement of about Rs 178 crore.

The results mark the first time since the group's redomiciliation to India that its consolidated financial performance has been reported under Flipkart Internet Private Limited, the company said in a statement.

"As part of its redomiciliation to India, Flipkart Group is publishing consolidated financial results under Flipkart Internet Private Limited," the company said, adding that the results provide a historical view of the business for the year ended March 2026 and should not be interpreted as a current trading update.

The consolidated numbers cover Flipkart, fashion retailer Myntra, travel platform Cleartrip, as well as platform services, logistics and other specialised businesses. The group operates through multiple legal entities, supported by shared technology infrastructure, loyalty programmes and supply chain capabilities.

Flipkart Ads grew 31 per cent during the year, while gross margins increased 23 per cent in absolute terms year-on-year, which the company attributed to improved unit economics.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by about Rs 1,500 crore during FY26. Adjusted operating losses, measured before finance costs, tax, other income and exceptional items, narrowed by approximately 17 per cent. The adjusted operating margin improved by 230 basis points to minus 5.4 per cent from minus 7.7 per cent a year earlier, supported by higher gross margins and lower overheads.

At the net profit level, the improvement was more modest, with losses declining by about Rs 180 crore year-on-year. Higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items moderated the improvement, the company said.

Flipkart said stakeholders should use the consolidated financial statements of Flipkart Internet Private Limited to assess the group's overall financial performance, given that its businesses operate across multiple legal entities.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart has more than 500 million registered customers and offers over 150 million products across more than 80 categories. More than 14 lakh sellers, including Shopsy sellers, participate in its marketplace, the company said.

The results highlight an improvement in operating performance, although the group continued to report a substantial consolidated net loss in FY26.

"On a consolidated basis, revenue grew 18 per cent, including 31 per cent growth for Flipkart Ads," the firm said.

Other performance highlights include gross margins growing 23 per cent year-over-year, reflecting improved unit economics. Adjusted EBITDA improved by Rs 1,500 crore during the financial year. Adjusted operating business losses before finance costs, tax, other income, and exceptional items narrowed by Rs 1,600 crore year-over-year.

"At the PAT level, net loss reduced by approximately Rs 180 crore year-over-year. The improvement was moderated by higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items," it said. (PTI)