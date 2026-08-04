Flipkart backs UP with investments in MSMEs,  agriculture & logistics; supports 7,00,000 livelihoods

LUCKNOW, Aug 4: Flipkart on Tuesday said it has expanded its footprint in Uttar Pradesh, supporting nearly 7,00,000 direct and indirect livelihoods and enabling more than 8,50,000 sellers across the state as it deepens investments in logistics infrastructure, digital commerce and market access.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company said Uttar Pradesh has become one of its largest markets, with investments spanning logistics, quick commerce, farmer outreach and programmes for small businesses and artisans.

Flipkart said it has built approximately 2.4 million square feet of logistics infrastructure in the state, comprising fulfilment and sorting centres, supported by more than 220 grocery, city and last-mile hubs.

The network enables faster deliveries, broader market access for sellers and expanded supply chain connectivity, while creating additional seasonal jobs during peak shopping periods, including its Big Billion Days sale.

The company also said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the largest markets for Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce business. The network now operates 126 micro fulfilment centres across 20 cities, including its 1,000th Flipkart Minutes store, which opened in Gorakhpur. Flipkart said the expansion has strengthened local sourcing while creating opportunities for neighbourhood suppliers, entrepreneurs and farmers.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of India's most entrepreneurial and dynamic states. Over the years, we have had the privilege of working alongside the state's MSMEs, artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs to expand market access, strengthen supply chains and create livelihoods through technology and digital commerce.

"We are grateful for the continued support and partnership of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, which has helped create an enabling environment for innovation, entrepreneurship and investment. As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is proud to contribute to Uttar Pradesh's growth journey by creating opportunities for businesses, communities and consumers across the state," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group.

The company said more than 850,000 sellers from Uttar Pradesh now sell through its marketplace. Since partnering with the Uttar Pradesh government under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in 2020, Flipkart said it has expanded market access for products including Banarasi silk, Lucknow chikankari, Moradabad brassware, carpets, woodcraft and leather goods.

It added that the number of sellers onboarded through its Flipkart Samarth programme has grown 50per cent year-on-year, reflecting increased adoption of digital commerce among artisan and MSME communities.

Beyond e-commerce, Flipkart said it has expanded farmer-focused programmes in the state through initiatives supported by the Walmart Foundation. According to the company, these programmes have reached more than 85,000 smallholder farmers across 27 districts through over 100 Farmer Producer Organisations, with women accounting for more than 75% of beneficiaries.

The company said its Flipkart Samarth Krishi initiative has sourced more than 300,000 kg of produce from Uttar Pradesh-based Farmer Producer Organisations, strengthening farm-to-market linkages.

Through the Flipkart Foundation, the company said it has reached more than 26,000 beneficiaries across six districts through programmes including nutritious mid-day meals in partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, youth skilling, women's empowerment, support for nano and micro entrepreneurs and initiatives for vulnerable children.

Flipkart said it is also expanding sustainability initiatives across its operations in the state through greater use of electric vehicles, rooftop solar installations, circular economy programmes and responsible waste management.

Other businesses within the Flipkart Group are also expanding their presence in Uttar Pradesh. Fashion platform Myntra said it works with more than 3,100 sellers and nearly 4,700 brands across the state, while travel platform Cleartrip is promoting tourism to destinations including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Agra, Prayagraj and the Mathura-Vrindavan circuit.

Flipkart said its investments in Uttar Pradesh reflect its long-term strategy of expanding digital commerce while improving market access for small businesses, artisans and farmers in one of India's largest consumer and manufacturing markets. (PTI)