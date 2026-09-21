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Home / International / Flights in and out of the north of  UK face disruption because of technical issue

Flights in and out of the north of  UK face disruption because of technical issue

LONDON, Sept 21:  Flights in and out of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England are facing disruption Monday as a result of a technical issue. NATS, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, said in a statement that...

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Daily Excelsior
04:06 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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LONDON, Sept 21:  Flights in and out of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England are facing disruption Monday as a result of a technical issue.
NATS, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, said in a statement that its engineers are continuing to investigate the issue at its Prestwick center in Scotland. It said airports south of Manchester, including those in and out of London, are "broadly unaffected" though flights heading north and flights departing Scottish airports are currently subject to some delay.
NATS said the disruption is unconnected with the software glitch that led to the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in and out of the United Kingdom two weeks ago.
EasyJet said the latest flight disruption "once again, calls into question the resilience of NATSs' systems and demonstrates the need for firm actions to prevent these repeated failures." (AP)
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