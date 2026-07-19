Flash Floods: LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Rescue And Relief Operations In Rajouri And Poonch

SRINAGAR, Jul 19 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reviewed the Rescue and Relief Operations in Rajouri and Poonch following the incessant rain and flash floods.

The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation. He has directed the Deputy Commissioners and senior officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation.

The Lieutenant Governor has also urged the residents to stay calm and follow official updates.

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In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

“I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods. In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritizing immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates. I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families. The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation.”