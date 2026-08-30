Flash floods in Nepal: 287 Indians missing

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 : At least 287 Indians remained missing while 88 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border four days back, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

It said 128 persons of Indian origin have also been uncontactable. The MEA also said that 120 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal on Saturday.

Four Indian nationals -- Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin -- were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa, it said, adding they are expected to reach Kathmandu soon.

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Rasuwa was among the areas severely impacted by the floods.

The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods in Nepal rose to 675 with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued, according to the latest details shared by Nepalese authorities.

The MEA said India sent a six-member team of forensic experts to Nepal on Saturday to help local authorities to analyse DNA samples for identification of mortal remains of those killed in the floods.

India has also sent a specialised technical team for tunnel reconnaissance and rescue to the neighbouring country as part of its support.

"The team started working from today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialised tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to reach Nepal today," the MEA said on social media.

It said 88 Indian nationals were rescued and 287 remained missing as of Saturday.

Since Wednesday night, India sent a total of 57.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to Nepal in three military transport aircraft. The latest consignment of 10 tonnes of relief materials was sent on Friday evening.

Alongside the relief supplies, India also sent an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics as well as a reconnaissance crew to assess tunnel rescue operations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that India has offered to send Bailey bridges to Nepal along with associated technical teams so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the areas hit by the floods. (PTI)