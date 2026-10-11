KATHMANDU, Oct 11: A debris-laden flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River has swept away more than 35 houses, bridges and also damaged a hydropower project in Nepal's Gorkha district on Sunday, authorities said, urging people living along the stream to move to higher ground.

The Gorkha district administration has urged people by the riverside to stay alert and shift to safe places, Netra Prasad Sharma, Assistant Chief District Officer of Gorkha District Administration Office, said.

The flood in the Gandaki Province swept away houses in Salleri, Paiyuka and the riverbed at Jagat, as well as a suspension bridge connecting the ward, Ram Kumar Gurung, ward chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

No casualties have been reported so far, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Gorkha's chief district officer, said.

The cause of the sudden surge remained unclear. Residents suspect that the Syar stream, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki between Lokpa and Chumling in Chumnubri-6, may have been blocked, triggering the flood.

The flood has swept away around three dozen houses in Chumnubri Rural Municipality of the district as per the preliminary reports, Sharma said.

Chumnubri Rural Municipality Deputy Chair Laxmi Gurung said the flood that hit the Budhi Gandaki this morning is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood in Rasuwa, Online Khabar news portal reported.

"The Budhigandaki flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood," she said. "It has washed away dozens of houses. It is not possible to say the exact extent of the damage right now."

The flood struck around 4 am, prompting locals to flee to safer places. Laxmi informed that significant damage was caused to the market in Chumanubri Rural Municipality-3 due to the floodwaters.

The devastating flooding struck the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district on August 26. The floods in the Rasuwa and Trishuli River areas claimed 1,455 lives, while 5,285 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Home Minister Sudan Gurung said the flood had also swept away the bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim bazaar in Chumnubri-3. With the river continuing to rise, helicopters had been deployed for rescue operations, relief distribution and evacuations, he said.

Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and local authorities were mobilised to carry out rescue and relief operations.

"The flood came early in the morning, and we could not even take out our belongings," Ram Kumar said.

"Everyone fled as soon as we heard the flood was coming." The full extent of the damage was not yet known, he said.

Residents by riverside settlements, including Chumling and Lokpa, fled their homes after hearing loud roaring sounds from the streams from around 4 am. Tourists staying at local hotels also fled, residents said.

Sherap Gurung, a resident of Lokpa, said the sound suggested that the water flow had repeatedly stopped and resumed.

"Because it was dark, we could not tell whether the stream had been blocked or a landslide had occurred. It had not rained either," he said.

Authorities were using loudspeakers to warn people living along the river and urge them to move to safer locations. (PTI)