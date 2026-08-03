Flash Flood-Damaged Rajouri DC Office Declared Unsafe, Shifted To New Location

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Rajouri deputy commissioner's office has been shifted to a new location after the office building was declared unsafe due to damage caused by the recent flash floods, an official said on Monday.

According to a public notice issued by the deputy commissioner, Rajouri, the office will now function from the new campus located behind Government Higher Secondary School, adjacent to the Government Nursing College in Rajouri town.

On July 27, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma had ordered a comprehensive structural safety assessment of the office building following additional damage caused by the flash floods triggered by heavy rains between July 19 and 23 to the already vulnerable structure.

Advertisement

To assess the structural stability and identify any potential hazards, the deputy commissioner deputed teams of engineers along with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct a detailed inspection of the building.

"The location office of the deputy commissioner, Rajouri has been changed as the old building was declared unsafe due to the damage caused by the recent flash floods," said the notice, advising the general public to visit the new location for all official work until further orders.

Earlier, the staff of few clerical sections of the DC office were temporarily shifted to a different location as a precautionary measure and in the interest of the safety of employees and visitors.

However, the offices of the deputy commissioner, additional district development commissioner, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), assistant commissioner (revenue), assistant commissioner (defence), chief planning officer, and other key offices continued to function from the DC office building without any disruption.