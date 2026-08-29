Flag hoisting ceremony for Ramlila in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 28: The 'Shri Krishna Dramatic Club' organized a flag-hoisting ceremony dedicated to Lord Hanuman, accompanied by traditional prayers, in preparation for the upcoming Ramlila performance here on Friday evening in Mandi Thalora of Samba.

A priest conducted the rituals before the Bhagwan Hanuman Ji flag was hoisted, and prayers were offered for the artists to deliver excellent performances during the upcoming Navratri festival. The Club has been organizing Ramlila and Dussehra events since 1962. Club president Mohan Singh Sambyal stated that artists of all ages showcase their talents through this club, striving to portray the character of Lord Ram to the current generation-an effort that is greatly appreciated by the public. He emphasized the importance of making today's youth aware of their ancestors and culture.

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Several individuals, including Gautam Singh, Sharvan Singh, Subhash Singh, Om Singh, Shashinandan Singh, Suresh Singh, Jatinder Singh Bantu, and Shivratan Singh, were present on the occasion.