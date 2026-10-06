Fix Monthly Targets For Timber Marking To Auction: Rana

Directs FDC to prepare vision document, focused policy to boost sales, efficiency

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment Javed Ahmed Rana today directed the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) Limited and concerned agencies to put in place clear and time-bound monthly targets for timber marking, extraction, transportation and auction.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here held to discuss the issues related to Forest Development Corporation Limited.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda and Managing Director, Forest Development Corporation Limited, Dr K Anandh while Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sarvesh Rai participated online.

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Javed Rana emphasised the need to streamline the entire supply chain and ensure timely availability of quality timber to the common people at reasonable rates while calling for completion of the current year’s extraction before the onset of snowfall.

“We have to find a way to meet our targets and complete the extraction of the available timber for this year before the onset of snowfall. There should be no avoidable delay at any stage, from marking and extraction to transportation and auction,” the Minister said.

He stressed the need for fixing monthly measurable targets for all stages of timber operations and directed the officers to closely monitor their achievement. He also called for expediting the tendering process and removing procedural bottlenecks that may affect timely extraction and supply.

“The tendering process has to be streamlined and monthly targets must be fixed and monitored. There should be no slump in timber marking, as any delay at this stage ultimately affects extraction, transportation and availability of timber in the market,” Rana said.

The Minister further directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper grading and quality assessment of timber so that consumers receive good-quality timber at reasonable and transparent rates.

“Our objective should be to make good-quality timber available to the people at reasonable rates. Proper grading, transparent auctioning and an efficient supply mechanism are essential to ensure that the benefit reaches the common man,” he said.

Rana called for a comprehensive review of functioning of the concerned Forest Corporation, including its monthly performance, sales, revenue generation and measures undertaken to improve the operational efficiency. He directed the officers to prepare a detailed vision document for the next two to three years, clearly outlining the targets for timber sales, revenue enhancement, operational reforms and improved public service delivery.

“We need to assess where the Corporation stands today, what steps have been taken to improve its functioning and what more needs to be done. A comprehensive MPR and a clear vision document with targets for the next two to three years should be prepared so that progress can be reviewed regularly and corrective measures taken wherever required,” the Minister said.

He also directed the officers to formulate a focused policy aimed at increasing the timber sales, strengthening market linkages and improving the overall efficiency of the timber supply chain while ensuring that forest resources are managed sustainably and the legitimate requirements of the people are adequately met.

Rana also took a detailed status of auction depots and Central Timber Sale Depots (CTSDs) across Jammu and Kashmir and called for ensuring their proper and efficient functioning. He directed the concerned officers to address the operational bottlenecks and strengthen service delivery so that the public gets timely access to timber and does not face avoidable difficulties or have any cause for complaint.