Fix Badminton Infrastructure

Badminton is unforgiving of its surroundings. Unlike most sports, it cannot tolerate a stray breeze, a damp patch underfoot or an uneven board beneath a lunging player. That is precisely why the sport is played indoors, under controlled conditions laid down by international federations governing everything from court flooring to ceiling height and airflow. It is against this backdrop that the state of the badminton courts at the Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu, ought to alarm anyone with a stake in the region's sporting future. Reports of water leaking through the roof at multiple points, wooden flooring buckled and rendered uneven since the floods of September 2024, and a false ceiling now showing signs of collapse are not minor maintenance grumbles. They describe conditions in which serious injury - to ankles, knees and backs - is not a remote risk but a near certainty for any player attempting a full-blooded smash or a sharp change of direction. That players and parents have raised repeated complaints, only to watch monsoon after monsoon pass with the same issues unattended or reappearing.

The deeper problem, however, predates the floods. MA Stadium's indoor hall was built in 1977 with three courts, and nearly five decades later it still has three courts. Badminton, unlike football or cricket, allows only two players per court at a time; it cannot absorb large numbers of trainees the way team sports can. A city aspiring to serious competitive badminton, let alone national tournaments requiring a minimum of eight courts, cannot function on three ageing, waterlogged surfaces. Over a hundred enrolled players are effectively being asked to share facilities designed for a fraction of that number, in a building that has had no meaningful upgrade since it opened.

That a Detailed Project Report worth around Rs 39 lakh now exists, with tendering "underway", is welcome but hardly cause for celebration. It has taken persistent complaints, a natural disaster and considerable public embarrassment to reach even this preparatory stage. Sports infrastructure of this kind should be maintained proactively, through scheduled inspection and repair, not reactively, after ceilings threaten to fall on athletes' heads. The authorities owe Jammu's badminton community more than a repair contract; a plan for additional courts that meet international specifications, built with a flood-resistant design given the region's evident vulnerability to such events. Sporting talent deserves surfaces it can trust; right now, MA Stadium offers none.