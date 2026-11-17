Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 16: Five pilgrims returning from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine sustained injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kadmal area in Katra town today, officials said.

The accident occurred when the Tata Safari vehicle (UP370-4025) carrying the pilgrims lost control and overturned on the Katra-Jammu road, they said.

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Soon after getting the information, the injured pilgrims were admitted to CHC Katra, where after preliminary treatment, they were discharged.

Those injured have been identified as Shanky (38), son of Pawan Garg, his wife Payal Garg (31), 7-year-old son Mirnal, 4-year-old daughter Sherlin, and one Lalit (29), son of Rajinder Kumar, all residents of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognisance of the incident, police have started investigation into the matter.