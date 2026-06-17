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Home / National / Five suspects linked to ISI-backed terror module held; probe reveals plot to attack cops

Five suspects linked to ISI-backed terror module held; probe reveals plot to attack cops

NEW DELHI, June 17: Five more persons associated with an alleged interstate terror module linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti have been arrested for allegedly plotting attacks on police personnel and disseminating propaganda for an ISI-backed outfit, a Delhi Police...

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Daily Excelsior
05:19 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, June 17: Five more persons associated with an alleged interstate terror module linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti have been arrested for allegedly plotting attacks on police personnel and disseminating propaganda for an ISI-backed outfit, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The latest arrests come a month after three members of the alleged module were apprehended during Operation Gang Bust 2.0 on (May 7), taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

"The accused were tasked with targeting police personnel in Delhi and neighbouring states, conducting reconnaissance of police stations and security establishments, and promoting an alleged terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), through graffiti and posters in Delhi-NCR," a senior police officer said in a statement. (Agencies)

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