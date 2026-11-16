Five Secretariat Officials Granted Benefits Under Old Pension Scheme
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in favour of five eligible officials of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service who opted to switch over from the New Pension Scheme (NPS)....
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in favour of five eligible officials of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service who opted to switch over from the New Pension Scheme (NPS).
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