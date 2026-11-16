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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Five Secretariat Officials Granted Benefits Under Old Pension Scheme

Five Secretariat Officials Granted Benefits Under Old Pension Scheme

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in favour of five eligible officials of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service who opted to switch over from the New Pension Scheme (NPS)....

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Daily Excelsior
05:22 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in favour of five eligible officials of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service who opted to switch over from the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

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