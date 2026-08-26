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Home / Latest News / Five Overground Workers Of Terrorists Held In J&K's Kulgam

Five Overground Workers Of Terrorists Held In J&K's Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Security forces on Wednesday arrested five overground workers of terrorists during an anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces carried out a cordon-and-search operation in the Bugam area of Kulgam district...

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Daily Excelsior
07:41 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Security forces on Wednesday arrested five overground workers of terrorists during an anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces carried out a cordon-and-search operation in the Bugam area of Kulgam district based on specific intelligence input, they said.

Five suspects were apprehended during the operation. On their questioning, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including four pistols, two hand grenades and some live rounds, the officials said.

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