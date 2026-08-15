Five Officers Conferred Chief Minister’s Award For Honesty, Integrity And Meritorious Public Service

Srinagar, Aug 15: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has conferred the Chief Minister’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service for the year 2026 on five distinguished officers in recognition of their exemplary contribution to public administration and dedicated service to the Union Territory.

According to Government Order No. 1406-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on August 15, 2026, the awards have been sanctioned in favour of five officers for their outstanding public service.

The awardees include Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, JKAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K; Mr. Anil Sharma, JKAS, Additional Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi; Mr. Amit Vermani, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department; Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Srinagar; and Er. Sami-Ullah Beigh, Superintending Engineer (UEED), Jal Shakti/PHE R.W.S Division, Ganderbal.

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The government order states that each awardee will be felicitated with a cash prize of ₹51,000 along with a citation in recognition of their honesty, integrity and meritorious public service.

The awards have been announced as part of the Independence Day celebrations, acknowledging officials who have demonstrated commitment, professionalism and excellence in the discharge of their public responsibilities.

The order was issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, and dated August 15, 2026.

The General Administration Department has circulated the order among senior government functionaries, including Financial Commissioners/Additional Chief Secretaries, Director General of Police, Principal Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, heads of departments, public sector undertakings and other concerned authorities.

The recognition is being viewed as an important acknowledgment of dedicated public service and is aimed at encouraging integrity, accountability and excellence among government functionaries across Jammu and Kashmir.

See Order Copy Click Here......