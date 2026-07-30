Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Govt Orders / Five Motor Vehicle Inspectors Transferred In J&K

Five Motor Vehicle Inspectors Transferred In J&K

JAMMU, Jul 30: The Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of five Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) with immediate effect to ensure the efficient functioning of the Motor Vehicles Department. ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:41 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Jul 30: The Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of five Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) with immediate effect to ensure the efficient functioning of the Motor Vehicles Department.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra