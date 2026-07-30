Five Motor Vehicle Inspectors Transferred In J&K
JAMMU, Jul 30: The Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of five Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) with immediate effect to ensure the efficient functioning of the Motor Vehicles Department. ...
JAMMU, Jul 30: The Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the transfer and posting of five Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) with immediate effect to ensure the efficient functioning of the Motor Vehicles Department.
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