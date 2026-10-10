MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 10: Five landmines were detected and safely destroyed by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

While two landmines were detected by an Army patrol party near the border fence in Basoni top area on Saturday morning, three others had been found in the same area the previous day, the officials said.

They said the explosives were subsequently destroyed through controlled explosions by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army without causing any damage.

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The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. However, heavy rainfall can sometimes wash away the mines, causing them to surface in areas where they may pose a potential risk. (Agencies)