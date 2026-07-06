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Home / Latest News / Five killed in building fire in China

Five killed in building fire in China

  BEIJING: (Jul 6) A fire broke out in a residential building in central China's Henan Province on Monday, killing at least five persons and injuring one. The incident took place in the building in Zhengzhou, the capital city of...

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Daily Excelsior
12:34 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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BEIJING: (Jul 6) A fire broke out in a residential building in central China's Henan Province on Monday, killing at least five persons and injuring one.

The incident took place in the building in Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province. The fire has been extinguished, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

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The injured person is in stable condition after receiving emergency medical treatment, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation. PTI

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