Five J&K referees qualify in FIE seminar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Five referees from Jammu & Kashmir qualified in the FIE Referee Seminar-cum-Examination held in New Delhi from October 2 to 4, organised by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The five referees—Maninder Pal Singh, Javed Ahmed Choudhary, Rachna Jamwal, Mokshi Sharma and Vir Sangram Singh—earned C-Certificates in Fencing.

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The seminar aimed to strengthen technical officiating in Indian fencing and enhance referees’ knowledge in accordance with FIE/FAI standards. The course was conducted by Irina Knysch, President, FIE Referee Commission, and Olga Cojokari, Member, FIE Referee Commission.