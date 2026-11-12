Five injured in collision of two scooties

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 11: Five persons were injured after two scooties collided with each other on the National Highway at Domail area here today, officials said.

They said a scooty bearing registration number JK14G-4178 was hit by another scooty (JK14G-5567) near Domail area this afternoon, resulting in injuries to five persons, including a woman.

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They were identified as Bikram Singh (20) and his brother Surinder Singh (23), both sons of Falal Singh of Madha, Chenani, Jewan of Kither Chenani, Sohan Lal (30) son of Shankar Dass of Thanowa Jaganoo and his wife Pooja Devi (25).

Officials said all the injured were admitted to District Hospital Udhampur, where condition of Jewan and Sohan Lal was stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Udhampur Police Station and started further investigation into the matter.