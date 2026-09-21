Five held with over 44 gm heroin-like substance in Jammu, Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Five persons were arrested and over 44 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kathua districts, police said today.

In Jammu, a team of Police Station Satwari arrested one Arjun Singh of Karnailay Chack, Mandhal, and recovered 10.49 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession in the Belicharana area.

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Police also recovered Rs 31,000 cash and an iPhone 14 Pro Max and seized a motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CJ-4311.

Accordingly, a case, FIR number 288/2026, under sections 8/21/22/25/27A of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Satwari.

In another case, a team of Police Station Gandhi Nagar arrested one Ashish Sharma of Bandral Kalan, Akhnoor, and recovered 19.53 grams of heroin-like substance from him in the Industrial Estate, Digiana area.

The accused was booked in case FIR number 264/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in two separate incidents in Kathua district, with police recovering around 14 grams of heroin-like narcotics from their possession.

At Lakhanpur, two persons, identified as Murad Ali of Barnoti and Barkat Ali of Chalog Bani, were arrested after around 11 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from them near NHW Maroli.

They were booked in case FIR number 128/2026 under sections 8/21/22/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Lakhanpur.

In the second incident, a team of Police Station Kathua arrested one Rohit Sharma of Krishna Colony and recovered around three grams of heroin-like substance from him.

He was booked in case FIR number 469/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Kathua.

Police said further investigation in all the cases is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify other linkages.