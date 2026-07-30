Five Ghee Brands Found Unsafe By FSD Anantnag, Sale Prohibited

ANANTNAG, Jul 30: On the directions of the Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration, Jammu & Kashmir, the Food Safety Department (FSD), Anantnag conducted special enforcement drives during the month of June -2026 to assess the quality and safety of ghee available in the local markets.

As part of the drive, 18 samples of different brands of ghee were collected from various markets and establishments in the district and sent to the National Food Laboratory (NFL), Ghaziabad, for analysis.

The laboratory has reported five samples as "Unsafe" under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The unsafe products identified are Desi Ghee of Dairy Mohan, Batch No. 05, Apna Dairy Milk, Batch No. DM 06, Shahi Taj, Batch No. 134A, Nandni, Batch No. ND 28 and Cow Gee of Milk Bite, Batch No.137.

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Following the laboratory findings, the Designated Officer, Food Safety, Anantnag has prohibited the sale of the these food products within the territorial jurisdiction of District Anantnag with immediate effect and until further orders.

The Food Safety Department has appealed to consumers to exercise caution while purchasing ghee and other food products and advised Food Business Operators to strictly comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food for the public through regular inspections and strict enforcement measures.