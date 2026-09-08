Srinagar, Sep 8: From memories to displacement, heritage and the changing social landscape of Kashmir, five films by directors from Jammu and Kashmir have been selected for the J&K Select section, the competitive category of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), 2026.

The films were recommended by the Preview Committee constituted for the festival after reviewing the submissions and assessing their artistic merit and suitability for the competitive section, officials said here on Tuesday.

The selection reflects a diverse range of narratives, genres and perspectives, with a focus on stories rooted in Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, social realities and human experiences, they said.

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The selected films are "Searching for the Grandpa" directed by Mohammad Wali; "Arifa" directed by Rohin Ravendran Nair; "Batt Koch" (The Lost Lane) directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; "Tasrufdaar" (Djinns of Kashmir) directed by Kapil Mattoo; and "Naqsh-e-Daur" (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar) directed by Baba Tassaduq Hussain.

Spanning Kashmiri and Hindi languages, the films explore themes ranging from childhood, family and memory to displacement, identity, heritage, resilience and the changing social landscape of Kashmir.

"Searching for the Grandpa" follows two young siblings in a Kashmiri village on Eid, while "Arifa" centres on a woman returning to her ancestral home in Kashmir and confronting memories of her childhood and father.

"Batt Koch" explores displacement, identity and the enduring idea of home through the story of a Kashmiri migrant family and "Tasrufdaar" (Djinns of Kashmir) weaves together mystery, memory and the scars of Kashmir's past.

"Naqsh-e-Daur" (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar) portrays the life and legacy of a Padma Shri-honoured woodcarver in downtown Srinagar, highlighting Kashmir's craftsmanship, heritage and resilience.

The selected films will form part of the competitive programming of the four-day International Film Festival, offering audiences and filmmakers an opportunity to engage with distinctive cinematic voices and stories from Jammu and Kashmir.