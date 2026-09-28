SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Five people are feared dead after a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Semaari area of Tangdhar near the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara distric on Monday.

Officials said the Scorpio vehicle, met with an accident in Semaari, resulting in the vehicle plunging into the gorge.

Five persons are feared to have died on the spot in the accident.

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Rescue teams have been rushed to the site and further details regarding the identities of the deceased and circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

More details are awaited.