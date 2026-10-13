Five Drug-Trafficking, Arms Supply Modules Busted: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Oct 13: Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted five drug-trafficking and arms supply modules and arrested ten suspects, also recovering large caches of illegal firearms and narcotics, a top police official said on Tuesday.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts five drug trafficking and illegal arms supply modules, arrests 10 accused and recovers six pistols, 4.409 kg heroin, 500 gm opium, Rs 12.90 lakh drug money, 12 live cartridges, and one drone," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrestees were involved in trafficking of illegal weapons and narcotics, he said.

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The DGP said five separate cases have been registered in connection with the busts and further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved in the networks.

Punjab Police is committed to dismantling drug trafficking and illegal arms networks and ensuring a safe and drug-free Punjab, he added. (Agencies)