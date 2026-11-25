Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The five-day long 'Bhisham Panchak Vrat Udapan' concluded here today with great religious fervour at Panch Mandir, Trikuta Nagar.

A large number of devotees participated in the concluding ceremonies which included special Puja, religious Katha, Hanuman Chalisa, Hawan, Purnahuti and Bhandara.

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The religious programme commenced on November 20 and witnessed enthusiastic participation by devotees who observed the sacred Vrat with faith and dedication. This was the third consecutive occasion on which the Bhisham Panchak Vrat Udapan was organised at Panch Mandir, with encouraging response.

On the concluding day, special religious rituals were performed, followed by a grand Hawan and Purnahuti. Devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, good health and well-being of humanity.

Head Pandit, Pankaj Sharma, Vijay Sethi and Mohinder performed the religious ceremonies and Hawan with the chanting of sacred Vedic mantras.

Following completion of the religious rituals, a Bhandara was organised for devotees.

Prominent devotees, including Utama Goswami, Shallu Sharma, Nishu Dubey, Pratima Seth, Chander Gupta, Nidhi Seth, Rama Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Rita Sharma, Adarsh Bala, Sarita, Preeti Sehgal, Chinna Shakti, Sharista Sharma, Prabha, Bandana Sharma and several others, participated in the religious ceremonies.

The entire programme was organised by Vijay Vaid and Rajni Kohli.

Bhisham Panchak, observed during the concluding five days of the auspicious Kartik month, holds special significance in Hindu religious traditions.