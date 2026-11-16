Five chargesheeted in foreign visa fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, has filed a chargesheet against five persons in connection with an alleged international visa fraud racket involving the cheating of unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging work visas abroad.

A Crime Branch official said the chargesheet was presented before the Court of Excise Magistrate, Jammu, in connection with FIR number 49/2025 registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Those chargesheeted have been identified as Vijay Gill and Harris Gill, both residents of Supwal in Samba district, Tirlochan Singh of Dasuya in Punjab, Mandeep Singh of Vijaypur in Samba district, and Ravinder Singh of Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the Crime Branch official, the case originated from a complaint lodged by one Vishal Kumar, a resident of Mawa in Samba district, who alleged that Harris Gill and his uncle Vijay Gill cheated him of Rs 11.62 lakh on the promise of arranging a work visa for New Zealand.

The accused allegedly provided him with a fabricated visa and fake flight tickets before taking him to Delhi, from where he had to return without getting the promised opportunity.

Investigation conducted by DySP Mamta Sharma revealed the alleged involvement of a network operating across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The Crime Branch official said technical surveillance, bank records and verification by the Ministry of External Affairs established that the visa document was fake.

Forensic examination also confirmed the signature of Vijay Gill on the agreement, he said.

The chargesheet has been filed on the basis of oral, documentary, financial and forensic evidence, the Crime Branch official further said.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has advised people to verify visa documents and remain cautious against such frauds.

According to him, victims of the economic frauds can submit their complaints via email at sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or contact on telephone number 0191-2578901.