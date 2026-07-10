Five Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Highway Accident, Woman Critical

Jammu, July 10: Five pilgrims were injured after a private vehicle from Madhya Pradesh, en route to the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, met with an accident near Toldi Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday.

Officials said all the injured were immediately shifted for medical treatment. One woman sustained critical injuries and was referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for specialized treatment, while the remaining four pilgrims also received medical care.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

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Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said all possible assistance was being extended to the injured pilgrims and that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

He said the administration was ensuring that the injured received the necessary medical care and every possible support following the accident.

Further details are awaited. [KNT]