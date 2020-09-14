FIT INDIA RUN ORGANISED BY BSF JAMMU

On 14 Sep 2020, the Border Security Force Frontier HQ Jammu organised a Fit India Freedom Run in BSF Paloura Camp Jammu under the Fit India Movement and the aegis of Ministry of Sports, in which around 500 Officers, Subordinate Officers and Jawans participated in this event. Sh N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu flagged off the run during a formal ceremony from Haragovind Bhatnagar Stadium, BSF camp Frontier HQ, Jammu with COVID- 19 protocols and social distancing.

This campaign is aimed to generate awareness among the troops and families for keeping everyone physically fit

On this occasion IG BSF Jammu Sh. N S Jamwal stated that during present scenario and life style we have forgotten our health for money but health is our real wealth and to keep fit himself is only our responsibility without any burden. We can minimize our medicine expenditure with the help of regular fitness programmes and yoga.He emphasised that we should also encourage our family, children and society for fit India movement.