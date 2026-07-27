Fissures in Global Political Landscape

Prof A N Sadhu

ansadhu@yahoo.co.in

For some time now the political upheavals are being witnessed across the globe. These upheavals in a mild or aggressive form are posing a serious threat to the economic and political stability not only in the countries where these occur but in their neighbourhoods as well. In a fast-changing world, these tendencies may, at times, be associated with the superiority syndrome of political leaders in power, but quite often in today's world it may be indicative of a deeper trouble owing to some uncompromising international relations as also an unequal pace at which the economies of the world are evolving. On a deeper examination, the basic reasons that come to mind to understand the current political turmoil at the global level may be listed as below-

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* The bulging youth population in the world is becoming more restive because of the lack of productive opportunities where they could contribute as per their abilities and stay engaged in creative activities.

* The evolutionary indicators towards witnessing the emergence of a multipolar world, threatening the monopoly of traditional unipolar/bipolar world order.

* Slow down of economic growth in the historically recognised superpower countries having ruled the world as economic giants.

* The demand for a new political order with wider participation of the newly developed economic powers of the world.

The demographic structure of the world is changing and young populations of the developing countries are increasing and creating more demand for economic avenues which have not risen proportionately in these countries resulting into large scale outmigration to the more developed parts of the world. This phenomenon has started putting pressure on the local economies forcing the public authority to adopt restrictive legislations to stopping migration into their countries. The rich countries of the world such as America, Western European countries, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are feeling compelled to adopt restrictive policies to safeguard the interests of the native young populations. Post 1945, the developed nations have accommodated large scale in-migration into their countries that has gradually led to creating social strife as also the political environment. Some of the Western European countries explain this phenomenon abundantly. The developing countries need to adopt growth strategies utilising their surplus manpower productively. This will warrant change in human resource development programmes which should not be delayed in any case.

The world is no longer unipolar or bipolar in character. The last eight decades after 1945 have witnessed significant changes in the political alignments and realignments. The UNO controlled by the group of 5 nations, there too mostly by America and Western European members is no longer in a position to take international decisions independently and thrust them on the global community. Currently it is not UNO alone that sits on directing the global policy decisions; the new global bodies such as BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, OICD, QUAD, etc. have changed global political scenario significantly.

The mighty political powers are witnessing their shrinking political and diplomatic space and out of desperation try to engineer tricky diplomatic moves to defeat this uprising against their authority. Had Soviet Union not been disintegrated the world order would have been less volatile than what it is today. The political upheavals in India's neighbourhood are aimed at halting, or at least slowing down, the forward movement of India and keeping the Asian continent in unrest and instability. Joining hands with terrorist countries will not result in political or diplomatic superiority; it will only nourish political threats to world peace.

The so-called economic giants are getting nervous on recording slow rate of economic growth and trying to make good their deficiencies by trade wars. The world is now a 'Global Village' which is highly interdependent. The unwanted or unsolicited interventions will not work to superimpose authority on international issues. It is co-operation and co-ordination that is key to global harmony and stability.

India is strategically placed in the current world order among the third world countries. India has successfully strengthened its political and economic stability. It has rubbed shoulders with developed countries in all spheres. Be it trade, technology, or scientific research, India stands out with remarkable progress on all fronts. Diplomatically it has placed itself at power with America, Russia and China. It has successfully safeguarded its interests, in the otherwise turbulent neighbourhood. It has tactfully entered into trade sectors where the five nation dominated UNO members enjoyed exclusive control. The country is now in an assertive position in the global trade; be it machinery, technology, textiles or farm products. In the COVID period, India has significantly contributed to control its spread to the detriment of world community.

India is treated as a facilitator for solving the world conflicts by its matured diplomatic strategies and inherent character of peacekeeping, both in the regional and global context. India has shown the grit of defending its borders and interests without seeking any intervention of other countries. Fissures in Global Political Landscape are due to upmanship, ego and expansionist tendencies as also due to unequal growth and more distribution of global resources. Seeking ambitious development at the cost of Earth's environment is also causing problems across the world. Balanced economic development and quality statesmanship is answer to the problems of the world, whether at regional level or at global level. The political instability across the globe is a serious challenge that needs to be addressed immediately with genuine intentions. There is no room for complacency, over-optimism or egoism in today's world threatened by both natural and man-made hazards. The war of words may continue but the war of weapons should stop, be it Ukraine-Russia or Hamas or similar other situations.