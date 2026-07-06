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Home / National / First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron unanimously elected deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly

First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron unanimously elected deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly

GUWAHATI: (Jul 6) First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron was on Monday unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that there were three nominations in favour of Teron, and no...

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Daily Excelsior
03:50 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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GUWAHATI: (Jul 6) First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron was on Monday unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that there were three nominations in favour of Teron, and no one contested him.

"As there is no other nomination, I declare Dr Habbey Teron as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly," he added.

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