First Sahitya Academic Awardee

Remembering Narendra Khajuria

O P Sharma

opsharmajournalist@gmail.com

Narendra Khajuria, noted short story writer, had distinction of being first to get prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in Dogri in 1970 for his book: "Neela Amber, Kale Badal" a collection of his selected short stories.

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This award for Dogri writings was instituted by the Sahitya Akademi,New Delhi (National Akademi of Letters) for the encouragement and promotion of the Dogri along with other Indian languages. This was the starting point for this language to be projected and promoted , much before the Dogri was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in 2023. Narendra Khajuria was first Dogri writer to bag this covetous award posthumously and his wife Lalita Khajuria received the award on his behalf on February 21 at an impressive function held and received a citation, one shawl and also cash prize of Rs 25000.

The Sahitya Akademi Award citation described the genius of Narendra Khajuria in following words: "Gifted with prolific pen, Narendra Khajuria in his brief career wrote a number of books and made a mark in various fields of creative writings by his outlook and sincerity of purpose".

First Akademi Awardee

The awarded winning Dogri book: "Neela Ambar, Kale Badal" got selected for this coveted award for its charming prose, decent style and realistic characterization and has been hailed as "an outstanding contribution to the Dogri literature".

Born on April 28, 1930 at Jammu, Narendra Khajuria's father, Vaid Gouri Shankar Khajuria belonging to the tiny village, Mari in Reasi district, had shifted to Jammu- the City of Temples. He was the youngest among five brothers including Prof Ram Nath Shastri, also Sahitya Akademi Awardee and renowned Dogri writer. His father retired in 1938 when Narendra was only eight years of age.

While studying in the Central Basic School, Purani Mandi, Jammu, Narendra's elder brother Ram Nath Shastri got this young student, Narendra shifted and got admitted to Sri Ranbir High School, Parade, Jammu where unfortunately, he slipped into bad company and was poor in studies. The then Principal of the school, N D Suri complained about his poor performance in class as the boy failed thrice in the Matriculation examination. Later, however, Narendra Khajuria left his studies and school as well..

Gradual Growth

Narendra's adolescence age was critical and subsequently his inner voice got awakened through self-realization and he started to work as a salesman at a tender age for a Cigarette company in Jammu city. He thus earned his livelihood in the hard way but gained rich experience of life. Later, this youth began as sales man in the Army canteen in Nagrota, Jammu in the year 1954. There he used to read a lot of magazines and books in his free time and got deeply interested in short stories and poetry as well.

During 1956, he did Prabhakar in Hindi with 70 per cent marks and afterwards in September 1955 got a job as teacher in the Government Primary School, Chowki Jandrore, a remote village of Ramnagar tehsil in Udhampur district. In the subsequent year, he completed his graduation at the age of 24 years. During the five years in this remote village amidst natural surroundings, Narendra got inspiration for creative work and in the meantime, he also became familiar with typical Dogri idioms and intimate knowledge about rustic rural life's problems which prompted him to write.

Real Life Themes

Thus he made valuable contribution to the Dogri language and its literature. Then, Narendra got posted at Sri Ranbir High School, Jammu and after a brief stint there , he was selected in 1964 as the first Editor of Hindi magazine, Sheeraza, published by the Jammu and Kashmir State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. This provided him ample opportunity for his literary work particularly in the Dogri language.

His first literary creation, "Kole Dian Leekaran" collection of his short stories was published by the Dogri Sanstha, Jammu which created quite a stir in the Dogri literary circles. Then his Dogri novel entitled "Shanoo" a book of dramas for children, "Aas Bhag Jagane Aale Aan" came out in 1961. All these three literary works have been written and set in the back-drop of Dogra traditions, customs and typical idiom of rural language in Jandrore village of Ramnagar. In addition, he wrote two books namely: "Raste, Kante aur Hath" as also "Raste Par" in Hindi. These two books were also published by the Dogri Sanstha, Jammu.

Dogri: Our Identity, Pride

After the sudden demise of Narendra Khajuria on April 28, 1970, the Dogri Sanstha did a commendable job by bringing out a Special Number: "Narendra Darpan-Narendra Diyan Dogri Kavitan" edited by Dr Ved Ghai.

At the All-India Dogri Conference held at Gulab Bhawan, Jammu on April 14, 1970 Narendra Khajuria had read "Ek Khani Panj Shirshik" which won him high appreciation. Only a fortnight after this, he passed away on April 28, 1970 leaving behind a rich contribution to the Dogri literature and had become a shining star of Dogri language.

On his sudden demise, the then J&K State Governor, Bhagwan Sahay stated: "The untimely death of Narendra Khajuria has deprived the developing literature of Dogri language one of its brightest stars. Even in a brief span of his life, this creative genius profusely enriched the Dogri literature in several fields: novel, short story and also drama." The J&K Chief Minister, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq had observed: "In Narendra Khajuria's death, the Dogri language and its literature have suffered a great loss". While rich tribute was also paid by renowned writer, Shiv Nath who paid his tribute by saying these words: "Narendra was the best writer of short stories in Dogri. His name will be written in history of Dogri literature in golden letters." Dr Karan Singh, former Sadr-e-Riyasat of J&K State and Union Minister also expressed shock over loss of this literary genius.While Padma Sachdev paid her tribute to Narendra Khajuria through her emotion-packed moving poems. Many of his admirers and friends expressed deep condolences on his early demise.

All-out Concerted Efforts

This first recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for Dogri language has made very significant contribution to his mother-tongue, Dogri especially in the genre of short stories during a very brief span of 37-year life. Each and every one must put in their best for projection and promotion of the Dogri. His birthday was observed on Oct 6.

(The author is Jammu-based veteran journalist and writer)

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