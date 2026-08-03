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Home / Videos / First Monday of Sawan: Thousands of Devotees Offer Prayers at Shiva Temples Across Jammu

First Monday of Sawan: Thousands of Devotees Offer Prayers at Shiva Temples Across Jammu

Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Jammu on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. From the early hours of the morning, long queues of devotees were...

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Daily Excelsior
11:15 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Jammu on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. From the early hours of the morning, long queues of devotees were seen at prominent temples, where special prayers and religious rituals were performed amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev."

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