First GLOBAL Health & Diet Institute launched in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: With a vision to promote scientific nutrition, lifestyle management and globally recognised health education standards, GLOBAL Health & Diet Institute was launched in Jammu, here today.

Positioned as India’s first institute dedicated to advancing preventive healthcare awareness through evidence-based nutrition and wellness education, the institute aims to empower individuals with knowledge, guidance and practical solutions to address the growing challenges of lifestyle-related health disorders.

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The institute was inaugurated by Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, GMC Jammu and the event was also graced by Drs R K Churangoo, Dr Sudha Sharma (president IMA), Dr Robina Mirza, Dr Sapna Khullar, Dr Jyotsana Lamba, Dr Puneeta Gupta, Dr Shelly Gupta, Drs R K Suri, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Dr Nadeem Niyaz Jan, Dr Amandeep Anand, Dr Gaurav Vaid, Dr Sumit Sharma, Dr Himani Bhutyal, Dr Sindhu Kapoor, Dr Attri and Dr Charu Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said, "The launch of GLOBAL Health & Diet Institute is a significant step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and creating greater awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyle practices. In today’s time, prevention and early intervention are key to reducing the burden of lifestyle-related diseases. I appreciate this initiative for bringing scientific health education and wellness solutions closer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Addressing the media, Dt Gurmeet Gujral, founder & director, GLOBAL Health & Diet Institute, said, “The institute has been established to address the increasing burden of lifestyle-related disorders including obesity, diabetes, liver and gut-related issues, hypertension, thyroid imbalance, PCOS, menopause-related concerns and stress-associated conditions.”

"The aim is to make preventive healthcare accessible and help people understand that small lifestyle changes can play a major role in improving long-term health outcomes," she added.

Equipped with modern assessment tools and guided by qualified health and nutrition professionals, GLOBAL Health & Diet Institute aims to create a culture of awareness, prevention and sustainable wellness.