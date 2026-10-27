First-ever Bhalessa Festival concludes with mega musical night

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 26: The first edition of the Bhalessa Festival, a two-day cultural event held on October 24 and 25, 2026, concluded with a Mega Musical Night at Helipad Ground, Gandoh, on the evening of October 25.

The festival drew enthusiastic participation from people across the Bhalessa region and celebrated the area's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and spirit of unity.

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Among those present were Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anil Kumar Thakur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Kumar Bhutyal, Chief Planning Officer Manesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Development) Din Mohammad Afaqi and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Lov Karan Taneja, besides other senior officers, dignitaries, senior citizens and a large gathering of people.

The district administration Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army collaborated with Civil Society Bhalessa to organise the two-day festival. It aimed to celebrate the region's cultural heritage, promote local traditions, showcase local talent and strengthen unity and community participation.

The Mega Musical Night featured renowned singer Bishan Dass along with local singers and artists, who enthralled the audience.

The festival featured cultural performances, live musical programmes, local talent showcases, exhibitions and a local fair, providing artists, performers, local entrepreneurs and residents an opportunity to come together and showcase the unique cultural identity of Bhalessa.

The DC appreciated Civil Society Bhalessa and the collaborating organisations for successfully organising the festival. He highlighted the importance of such events in preserving cultural heritage, bringing communities together and encouraging local youth to showcase their talent.

People of all age groups participated enthusiastically, reflecting the deep cultural connection and community spirit of Bhalessa. The Mega Musical Night served as a fitting culmination to the two-day celebration, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy musical performances and experience the region's artistic and cultural diversity.