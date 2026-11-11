First Convocation of Cluster University of Jammu on Nov 14

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Cluster University of Jammu, established in 2017, is conducting its first Convocation on November 14, 2026 at Abhinav Theatre.

This was informed by the Private Secretary to the Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University during a press conference here today.

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“The Cluster University with about 17000 students and scholars has grown by leaps and bounds over the years,” he told reporters adding that the varsity is currently running 34 UG programs, 17 PG programs, 12 PhD programs and 11 integrated programs.

“New programs in DYD, performing arts, renewable energy, geography and integrated programs in sciences were launched during the last two years. Eligible UGC norms based research supervisors were given approval and around 35 scholars have joined for research this year,” the Secretary maintained.

He informed that Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Tamil Nadu will be the chief guest during the Convocation while Manoj Sinha, J&K LG will declare open the Convocation as the Chancellor of the University and Omar Abdullah, J&K Chief Minister will be the special guest.

The Secretary also said that Shamim Firdous, Pro-Chancellor and Minister of School and Higher Education Department will also grace the function and the Convocation will have the presence of the senior officers, Vice Chancellors of Universities, faculty and students.

He said that the academic procession will have members of the University Council, syndicate and Academic Council and 92 gold medals of students belonging to batches 2017 till 2022 will be awarded during the Convocation in terms of faculties to which they belong.

The university has made all arrangements for the success of first Convocation and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. K.S Chandrasekar said henceforth every year there will be Convocation for the passing out students and they will receive their original certificates during the Convocation.