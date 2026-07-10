First batch of Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reaches Tibet

PITHORAGARH, July 10: The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra entered Tibet from Uttarakhand on Friday morning after crossing the Lipulekh Pass, situated at an altitude of 17,500 feet, officials said.

Officials from the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) -- the nodal agency for the yatra -- stationed at the Dharchula base camp said the 48-member batch crossed the Lipulekh Pass at 9.05 am.

Dhan Singh Bisht, the officer-in-charge of the Dharchula camp, said, "Apart from the 48 pilgrims, the first batch includes a doctor and four support staff members."

The first group initially comprised 49 pilgrims, but one had to return from the Gunji camp due to a personal issues.

Bisht mentioned that the journey of the second batch, comprising 47 members, was slightly delayed due to a landslide at Lakhanpur, beyond Dharchula. However, he said the group would reach Gunji by Friday evening and, after an overnight halt, resume their journey on Saturday morning. (PTI)