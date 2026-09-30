First-aid training camp at Sarveshwar Food concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 29: Three days first-aid training camp organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, for the employees of Sarveshwar Food Ltd was concluded here today.

On the occasion, a lecture was delivered/ demonstrated by Dr Rita Kumari and Dr Manpreet Kaur Medical officers along with Joginder Kumar and Manjeet Singh, Pharmacists and Vironica Marwah, Field Officer, who supervised the whole training.

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The participants were trained about the ABC of First-Aid, Traumas, Bleeding and types of bandages, practical demonstration on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Transportation of injured person etc.

The trainees were also apprised of the various techniques of Disaster Management during Earthquakes, Fires, Floods, famine etc.

Apart from this, all the queries made by the students regarding the healthy lifestyle and other health issues were cleared by the Doctors and they also provided some tips regarding the healthy lifestyle.

The exam was conducted by Dr. Manpreet Kaur, Medical Officer along with Vironica Marwah, Field Officer.