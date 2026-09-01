FIRs Against CJP-Led Student Protesters To Be Withdrawn: Nadda
Shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) withdrew their call for a march on September 5, Union Minister and senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda today reiterated the Centre’s assurance over withdrawal of FIRs in connection with the NEET-UG...
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Shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) withdrew their call for a march on September 5, Union Minister and senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda today reiterated the Centre’s assurance over withdrawal of FIRs in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak protests in Delhi in July.
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