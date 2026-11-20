Fireman Injured In Firefighting Operation In J&K
SRINAGAR, Nov 20: A fireman was injured during an operation to douse a fire that broke out in Srinagar on Friday, officials said. Bashir Ahmad, the leading fireman, was trying to put out a fire caught in a chinar tree...
SRINAGAR, Nov 20: A fireman was injured during an operation to douse a fire that broke out in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.
Bashir Ahmad, the leading fireman, was trying to put out a fire caught in a chinar tree at Shalimar Chowk, when a branch fell on his head, causing severe injuries, they stated.
The injured fireman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited, they added. (Agencies)
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