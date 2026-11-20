SRINAGAR, Nov 20: A fireman was injured during an operation to douse a fire that broke out in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

Bashir Ahmad, the leading fireman, was trying to put out a fire caught in a chinar tree at Shalimar Chowk, when a branch fell on his head, causing severe injuries, they stated.

The injured fireman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited, they added. (Agencies)